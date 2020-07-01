All apartments in Columbus
281 Wrexham Avenue

281 Wrexham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

281 Wrexham Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home with Two Car Garage - We accept Section 8 on this large four bedroom two bathroom house with two car garage. This home features a first floor bedroom with full bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in back yard with central air large storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. Call our office at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing!

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5661876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Wrexham Avenue have any available units?
281 Wrexham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Wrexham Avenue have?
Some of 281 Wrexham Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Wrexham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
281 Wrexham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Wrexham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Wrexham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 281 Wrexham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 281 Wrexham Avenue offers parking.
Does 281 Wrexham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Wrexham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Wrexham Avenue have a pool?
No, 281 Wrexham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 281 Wrexham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 281 Wrexham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Wrexham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Wrexham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

