281 Wrexham Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223 Central Hilltop
Large Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home with Two Car Garage - We accept Section 8 on this large four bedroom two bathroom house with two car garage. This home features a first floor bedroom with full bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in back yard with central air large storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. Call our office at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing!
We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions.
$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
