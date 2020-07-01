281 Wrexham Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Large Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Home with Two Car Garage - We accept Section 8 on this large four bedroom two bathroom house with two car garage. This home features a first floor bedroom with full bathroom and three bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in back yard with central air large storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. Call our office at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing!



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions.



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



(RLNE5661876)