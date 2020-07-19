All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2774 Millrace Drive

2774 Millrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2774 Millrace Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Madison Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
Walking through the door to the left is the coat closet. To the right is the living area with two big windows.

In the back is the big kitchen with a stainless steel stove, fridge and microwave. It is an eat in kitchen. There is a sliding door that leads to the backyard that does have a deck!

To the left of the kitchen is a pantry/laundry room. To the right is one of the bedrooms.Going back to the main living area and to the left is a hallway. The first door on the left is bedroom one and two.. Across from that is the first full bathroom. Next to the bathroom is a linen closet. Next to the linen closet is the third bedroom. Then across from the third bedroom is the fourth bedroom.

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 Millrace Drive have any available units?
2774 Millrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2774 Millrace Drive have?
Some of 2774 Millrace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 Millrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2774 Millrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 Millrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2774 Millrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2774 Millrace Drive offer parking?
No, 2774 Millrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2774 Millrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2774 Millrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 Millrace Drive have a pool?
No, 2774 Millrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2774 Millrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 2774 Millrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 Millrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2774 Millrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
