2710 Moundcrest Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

2710 Moundcrest Street

2710 Moundcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Moundcrest Street, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
When you walk into the 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home you are greeted with a open concept living room. There is a coat closet in the living room as well. The living room is connected to the spacious eat in kitchen which also has a ceiling fan! This home has a huge partially fenced in backyard and a huge storage shed! Since this is a multilevel home there is a lower level that has a brick fireplace. (Must have Fireplace Inspected and follow instructions per the lease to use the fireplace). The upper level has the full bathroom, three bedrooms, and a linen closet!

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

