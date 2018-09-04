2691 Hibbert Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Large front porch and beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork welcome you to this lovely three bedroom half a double in the Clintonville Area. This home sits on a quiet street and features central air and a spacious storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. This property will not last long, call our office today at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.