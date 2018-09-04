All apartments in Columbus
2691 Hibbert Avenue

2691 Hibbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2691 Hibbert Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Glen Echo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large front porch and beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork welcome you to this lovely three bedroom half a double in the Clintonville Area. This home sits on a quiet street and features central air and a spacious storage basement with washer and dryer hookups. This property will not last long, call our office today at 614-505-5808 to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have any available units?
2691 Hibbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have?
Some of 2691 Hibbert Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 Hibbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2691 Hibbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 Hibbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2691 Hibbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue offer parking?
No, 2691 Hibbert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2691 Hibbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 2691 Hibbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2691 Hibbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 Hibbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2691 Hibbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

