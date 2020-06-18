267 S. Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renovated 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home - We are offering a free first month rent on this property! This renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home has a living room and a family room, 2 car detached garage, first floor master bedroom, and central air. It has it all new flooring, bath, kitchen, and freshly painted. Move right in too this amazing rehabbed home. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



(RLNE5637944)