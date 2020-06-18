All apartments in Columbus
267 S. Terrace
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

267 S. Terrace

267 Terrace Avenue · (614) 505-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Terrace Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 267 S. Terrace · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home - We are offering a free first month rent on this property! This renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home has a living room and a family room, 2 car detached garage, first floor master bedroom, and central air. It has it all new flooring, bath, kitchen, and freshly painted. Move right in too this amazing rehabbed home. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5637944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 S. Terrace have any available units?
267 S. Terrace has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 S. Terrace have?
Some of 267 S. Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 S. Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
267 S. Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 S. Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 S. Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 267 S. Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 267 S. Terrace does offer parking.
Does 267 S. Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 S. Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 S. Terrace have a pool?
No, 267 S. Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 267 S. Terrace have accessible units?
No, 267 S. Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 267 S. Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 S. Terrace has units with dishwashers.
