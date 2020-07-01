264 S Terrace Ave.,

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed, 1 Bath, Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details.... - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!



Nice area!

Large yard!!

Driveway parking!!

1st floor master!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $5000 down and $850 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Just a small total of $79,900.



Preferred residents will have

3x monthly income

Solid rental history

Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance



(RLNE5619316)