Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

264 S Terrace Ave.,

264 Terrace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

264 Terrace Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-503-0281 For Details.... - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Nice area!
Large yard!!
Driveway parking!!
1st floor master!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $5000 down and $850 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Just a small total of $79,900.

Preferred residents will have
3x monthly income
Solid rental history
Ability to handle all the day to day maintenance

(RLNE5619316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 S Terrace Ave., have any available units?
264 S Terrace Ave., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 S Terrace Ave., have?
Some of 264 S Terrace Ave.,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 S Terrace Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
264 S Terrace Ave., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 S Terrace Ave., pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 S Terrace Ave., is pet friendly.
Does 264 S Terrace Ave., offer parking?
Yes, 264 S Terrace Ave., offers parking.
Does 264 S Terrace Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 S Terrace Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 S Terrace Ave., have a pool?
No, 264 S Terrace Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 264 S Terrace Ave., have accessible units?
No, 264 S Terrace Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 264 S Terrace Ave., have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 S Terrace Ave., does not have units with dishwashers.

