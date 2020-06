Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

6,9 or 12 month lease available. Updates throughout! Live in one of the cities most desirable neighborhoods. Just a few blocks from High St. entertainment, shopping and more. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home boast original woodworking, hardwood floors with modern updates in the kitchen and bathroom. Spacious bedrooms and off street parking!