2547 Sandbury Boulevard

2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome located in Dublin Schools! Basement. Close to Sawmill and interstates.



Dublin City Schools



Sorry, no section 8 accepted on this property.



$40 applicaiton fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. $750 security deposit due within 48 hours of applicaiton approval and must be certified funds.



Additional water fee per month based on number of occupants. $45 for 1 occupant, $55 for 2 occupants, $65 for 3 occupants, $75 for 4 occupants.



Pet Policy:

2 small (<25 lbs) pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee per animal and $25 pet rent per month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.