All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2547 Sandbury Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2547 Sandbury Boulevard
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:00 PM

2547 Sandbury Boulevard

2547 Sandbury Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2547 Sandbury Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome located in Dublin Schools! Basement. Close to Sawmill and interstates.

Dublin City Schools

Sorry, no section 8 accepted on this property.

$40 applicaiton fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. $750 security deposit due within 48 hours of applicaiton approval and must be certified funds.

Additional water fee per month based on number of occupants. $45 for 1 occupant, $55 for 2 occupants, $65 for 3 occupants, $75 for 4 occupants.

Pet Policy:
2 small (<25 lbs) pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee per animal and $25 pet rent per month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have any available units?
2547 Sandbury Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2547 Sandbury Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Sandbury Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Sandbury Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2547 Sandbury Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2547 Sandbury Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing