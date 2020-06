Amenities

Move in now! Convenient 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Close to OSU, Clintonville, 71, and more! New Kitchen with granite countertops, front porch, off street parking, basement with washer dryer hookups. Must move- in now! Will consider an extended lease through July 31, 2020. Tenat pays electric, water, gas. Easy to see & apply.



