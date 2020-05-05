All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
2508 Snowtip Lane
2508 Snowtip Lane

2508 Snowtip Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Snowtip Lane, Columbus, OH 43123
Holt-Alkire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have any available units?
2508 Snowtip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2508 Snowtip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Snowtip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Snowtip Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Snowtip Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane offer parking?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have a pool?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have accessible units?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Snowtip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Snowtip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

