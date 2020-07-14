All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2495 Willow View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2495 Willow View Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:50 PM

2495 Willow View Court

2495 Willow View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2495 Willow View Court, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2495 Willow View Court have any available units?
2495 Willow View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2495 Willow View Court currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Willow View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Willow View Court pet-friendly?
No, 2495 Willow View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2495 Willow View Court offer parking?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not offer parking.
Does 2495 Willow View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Willow View Court have a pool?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not have a pool.
Does 2495 Willow View Court have accessible units?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Willow View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Willow View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2495 Willow View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing