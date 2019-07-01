All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2446 Kitchner Drive 2446
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

2446 Kitchner Drive 2446

2446 Kitchner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2446 Kitchner Drive, Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. THIS ONE IS SIMPLE..NO STEPS, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, FLOATING ALLURE FLOORS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN...THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

(RLNE4781392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have any available units?
2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 pet-friendly?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 offer parking?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have a pool?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have accessible units?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2446 Kitchner Drive 2446 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing