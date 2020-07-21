All apartments in Columbus
2440 Bretton Place
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

2440 Bretton Place

Location

2440 Bretton Place, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 story, Single Family home located on a quiet, fenced cul de sac lot! Formal living and dining areas, and 3 bedrooms, with original hardwood floors! Newer flooring, back splash and counter top in kitchen; paint throughout! The full basement has tons of storage space and has been recently waterproofed. All Adult applicants (18 years or older) must complete a rental application to schedule a showing. After showing income verification and credit/background check must be passed ($25.00 ea. applicant). Restrictions: This rental is not available for tenants with an eviction, Section 8 Vouchers, or felonies against people or property. Pets considered upon review and additional fee's.
Two Story Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Bretton Place have any available units?
2440 Bretton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Bretton Place have?
Some of 2440 Bretton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Bretton Place currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Bretton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Bretton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Bretton Place is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Bretton Place offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Bretton Place offers parking.
Does 2440 Bretton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Bretton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Bretton Place have a pool?
No, 2440 Bretton Place does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Bretton Place have accessible units?
No, 2440 Bretton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Bretton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Bretton Place has units with dishwashers.
