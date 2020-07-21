2440 Bretton Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 story, Single Family home located on a quiet, fenced cul de sac lot! Formal living and dining areas, and 3 bedrooms, with original hardwood floors! Newer flooring, back splash and counter top in kitchen; paint throughout! The full basement has tons of storage space and has been recently waterproofed. All Adult applicants (18 years or older) must complete a rental application to schedule a showing. After showing income verification and credit/background check must be passed ($25.00 ea. applicant). Restrictions: This rental is not available for tenants with an eviction, Section 8 Vouchers, or felonies against people or property. Pets considered upon review and additional fee's.

Two Story Single Family Home