244 Ziegler Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement. Updated kitchen with oak cabinets, ceramic floors, and new appliances, oak hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Very large finished basement with an additional full bath, storage area with laundry hook ups. Has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard , and oversized 2 car detached garage. Rents for 1175 month+1175 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.