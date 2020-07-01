All apartments in Columbus
244 Ziegler Avenue

244 Ziegler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

244 Ziegler Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement. Updated kitchen with oak cabinets, ceramic floors, and new appliances, oak hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Very large finished basement with an additional full bath, storage area with laundry hook ups. Has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard , and oversized 2 car detached garage. Rents for 1175 month+1175 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Ziegler Avenue have any available units?
244 Ziegler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Ziegler Avenue have?
Some of 244 Ziegler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Ziegler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Ziegler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Ziegler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 244 Ziegler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 244 Ziegler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 244 Ziegler Avenue offers parking.
Does 244 Ziegler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Ziegler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Ziegler Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Ziegler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Ziegler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Ziegler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Ziegler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Ziegler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

