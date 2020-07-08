243 W 6th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Dennison Place. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and large front porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Mary Wargo at 614-316-2921 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Central AC/Furnace added 2019