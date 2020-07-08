All apartments in Columbus
243 W 6th Ave

243 West Sixth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

243 West Sixth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Dennison Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Dennison Place. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, and large front porch. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Mary Wargo at 614-316-2921 to learn more.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Central AC/Furnace added 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 W 6th Ave have any available units?
243 W 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 W 6th Ave have?
Some of 243 W 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 W 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
243 W 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 W 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 W 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 243 W 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 243 W 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 243 W 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 W 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 W 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 243 W 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 243 W 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 243 W 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 243 W 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 W 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.

