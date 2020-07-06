2357 Argyle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This property is conveniently located close to the airport. New floors, appliances, carpet, paint, updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets. It has a detached garage. It also has an enclosed front porch with windows you can open for that perfect fall breeze. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.