All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2357 Argyle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2357 Argyle Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:25 PM

2357 Argyle Drive

2357 Argyle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2357 Argyle Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Brentnell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This property is conveniently located close to the airport. New floors, appliances, carpet, paint, updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets. It has a detached garage. It also has an enclosed front porch with windows you can open for that perfect fall breeze. Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Argyle Drive have any available units?
2357 Argyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Argyle Drive have?
Some of 2357 Argyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Argyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Argyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Argyle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 Argyle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2357 Argyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2357 Argyle Drive offers parking.
Does 2357 Argyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Argyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Argyle Drive have a pool?
No, 2357 Argyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Argyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2357 Argyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Argyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2357 Argyle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing