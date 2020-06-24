All apartments in Columbus
2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard

2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard
Location

2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in the Olde Sawmill neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.

Located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 270, this home offers convenience that cannot be beat!

The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen (with stainless steel appliances), a family room (with a fireplace and access to the back deck and fenced-in back yard), and a half bathroom.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway. The partially finished basement offers additional space for indoor recreation and storage.

The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have any available units?
2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have?
Some of 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
