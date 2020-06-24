2341 Olde Sawmill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, located in the Olde Sawmill neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.



Located near shopping, entertainment, and easy access to 270, this home offers convenience that cannot be beat!



The first floor features a living room, dining room, an eat in kitchen (with stainless steel appliances), a family room (with a fireplace and access to the back deck and fenced-in back yard), and a half bathroom.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three beds are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway. The partially finished basement offers additional space for indoor recreation and storage.



The two car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.