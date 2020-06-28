All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2284 Brookbank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2284 Brookbank Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

2284 Brookbank Drive

2284 Brookbank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2284 Brookbank Drive, Columbus, OH 43123

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have any available units?
2284 Brookbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2284 Brookbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2284 Brookbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 Brookbank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2284 Brookbank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive offer parking?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have a pool?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2284 Brookbank Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2284 Brookbank Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing