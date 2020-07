Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful second floor condo in Dublin Schools. This condo features spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, updated bathrooms ,brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer hook ups, balcony and much more. Community offers swimming pool, club house and tennis courts. Minutes away from shopping, dinning and entertainment. Easy access to S.R 315 and I 270. Easy to see!



(RLNE3803649)