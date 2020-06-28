All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2240 Murphy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2240 Murphy Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:35 PM

2240 Murphy Way

2240 Murphy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
The Gables
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2240 Murphy Way, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming Two Bedroom One Bathroom Condo with Attached Garage - This lovely property features hardwood floors on the first floor, partially finished lower level and walk out patio doors. Park in your attached garage and step right into your living room and enjoy the central air conditioning. The complex has a clubhouse and pool available for your use. Two off street parking spots are also located directly in front of the property for your use. The property will be available for move in late January. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808.
We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5444169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Murphy Way have any available units?
2240 Murphy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Murphy Way have?
Some of 2240 Murphy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Murphy Way currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Murphy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Murphy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Murphy Way is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Murphy Way offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Murphy Way offers parking.
Does 2240 Murphy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Murphy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Murphy Way have a pool?
Yes, 2240 Murphy Way has a pool.
Does 2240 Murphy Way have accessible units?
No, 2240 Murphy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Murphy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Murphy Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave
Columbus, OH 43235
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing