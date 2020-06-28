All apartments in Columbus
2237 Parkwood Ave
2237 Parkwood Ave

2237 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Parkwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2237 Parkwood Ave-Open Houses Wed 9/25/19 4:45-6 & Sat 9/28/19 1:15-2PM!
The cutest little 2 bedroom house with basement and partially fenced yard. New paint. Open kitchen!

Tenant pays electric, gas, water.
Off street parking
Rent is $750.00 per month.
Section 8 not accepted.
We do not accept third party funds for move in fees. No PRC.

Online Rental Application: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/capraterealty/tenantApplication.action
Web-site with all of our rentals www.capraterentals.com

Application Details:
Application Fee is $45.00 per adult.
Each person 18 or over intending to live in the home must apply separately.
CAP RATE REALTY does not discriminate based on ancestry, race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or military status.
Property Viewing Details:
Open houses-Every Thursday and Sat.
The employees holding the open houses are not the decision makers on applications.
Pets:
If pets are accepted, there is a $150.00 non-refundable pet deposit and itÃ¢??s $25 per month, per pet. Dog bite insurance is required on all dogs.
Rental Criteria:
We have a minimum credit score requirement of 575. If your credit is under 575 you will have to pay Last Month's Rent in addition to First Month's Rent IF your application is approved.
We do not accept applicants with evictions, outstanding landlord debt, or utility company debt.
We do not accept applicants with arson charges, or drug distribution / trafficking charges.
We do have a liberal crime policy with the previous exceptions. Note: There is no guarantee of approval if an applicant has an extensive criminal history, or the crimes are under 5 years old. We look at the overall application, and consider how recent the crimes are.
We take credit, criminal, eviction, landlord references, personal references, and job recommendations into account on decisions.
We do not hold houses if you are approved.
Once approved, we will not write your lease up, until you have paid the $75 lease write up and onboarding fee.
We do not hold any homes until the deposit is paid. We will hold a home for 14 days with a deposit.
Tech fee = monthly fee to offset the costs of all the software that allows us to communicate with you online and gives you numerous ways to pay rent.

We no longer advertise on Craigslist due to scams. If you see any of our rentals on Craigslist, please e-mail the info to application@capraterealty.com so we can remove it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Parkwood Ave have any available units?
2237 Parkwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Parkwood Ave have?
Some of 2237 Parkwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Parkwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Parkwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Parkwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 Parkwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2237 Parkwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Parkwood Ave offers parking.
Does 2237 Parkwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Parkwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Parkwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2237 Parkwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Parkwood Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2237 Parkwood Ave has accessible units.
Does 2237 Parkwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Parkwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
