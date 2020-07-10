2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pet friendly

This lovely 3 BR, 1.5 bath home sits on a quiet court with no neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings in the open great room lead into the dinette and kitchen. First floor laundry with W/D included is so convenient. The finished basement is perfect for a home office or rec room. Plenty of storage in the unfinished part of the basement. The large back deck with be great for relaxing when the weather warms. Few minutes from the GARDENS AT GANTZ with park and playground, walking paths ,Gazebo and rentable barn. Southwestern City School District. No smoking. One dog possible with approval and additional fee. Easy access to freeways and Grove City shopping.