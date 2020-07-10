All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562

2197 Lockamy Court · No Longer Available
Location

2197 Lockamy Court, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
This lovely 3 BR, 1.5 bath home sits on a quiet court with no neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings in the open great room lead into the dinette and kitchen. First floor laundry with W/D included is so convenient. The finished basement is perfect for a home office or rec room. Plenty of storage in the unfinished part of the basement. The large back deck with be great for relaxing when the weather warms. Few minutes from the GARDENS AT GANTZ with park and playground, walking paths ,Gazebo and rentable barn. Southwestern City School District. No smoking. One dog possible with approval and additional fee. Easy access to freeways and Grove City shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have any available units?
2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have?
Some of 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 currently offering any rent specials?
2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 is pet friendly.
Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 offer parking?
No, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 does not offer parking.
Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have a pool?
No, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 does not have a pool.
Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have accessible units?
No, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2197 Lockamy Court Grove City Oh 43123-1562 has units with dishwashers.

