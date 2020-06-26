215 Clinton St

Amenities
**217 Clinton St**
3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for $1,250/month. Less than 1 mile from OSU campus with easy access to I-71.
Duplex includes two living areas with ceiling fans, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fenced backyard, and large basement for storage.
Available for immediate move in. $1300 security deposit due at the of lease signing. Minimum 12 month lease. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. *Some pets allowed (Non-Refundable $250 Pet Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent) Text or call 614.653.3351 for viewing or more information.