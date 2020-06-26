All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:25 AM

215 Clinton St

215 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Clinton Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**217 Clinton St**

3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for $1,250/month. Less than 1 mile from OSU campus with easy access to I-71.

Duplex includes two living areas with ceiling fans, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fenced backyard, and large basement for storage.

Available for immediate move in. $1300 security deposit due at the of lease signing. Minimum 12 month lease. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. *Some pets allowed (Non-Refundable $250 Pet Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent) Text or call 614.653.3351 for viewing or more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Clinton St have any available units?
215 Clinton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Clinton St have?
Some of 215 Clinton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Clinton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 215 Clinton St offer parking?
No, 215 Clinton St does not offer parking.
Does 215 Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Clinton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Clinton St have a pool?
No, 215 Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 215 Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 215 Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Clinton St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

