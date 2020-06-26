215 Clinton St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**217 Clinton St**



3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for $1,250/month. Less than 1 mile from OSU campus with easy access to I-71.



Duplex includes two living areas with ceiling fans, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fenced backyard, and large basement for storage.



Available for immediate move in. $1300 security deposit due at the of lease signing. Minimum 12 month lease. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. *Some pets allowed (Non-Refundable $250 Pet Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent) Text or call 614.653.3351 for viewing or more information.