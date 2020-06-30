All apartments in Columbus
2111 Bentwood Circle

2111 Bentwood Circle
Location

2111 Bentwood Circle, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
NEWLY REMODELED FITNESS CENTER AND CLUBHOUSE NOW OPEN.

Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!

Why choose Bent Tree?
*Only 3 minute access to 270
*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Dublin City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED
*Secured entry
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond
*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts. *Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Bark Park
*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds
*Wood burning fireplaces
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*NEWLY REMODELED clubhouse and fitness center NOW OPEN
*Pet Friendly
* Garages, Carports and storage units available

$1075 MOST SOUGHT AFTER 2 BED 2 BATH! IDEAL ROOMMATE LAYOUT! Extra storage! Washer dryer INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY!

Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour at 614-761-8787! For more details, visit our websites at www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.facebook.com/BentTreeDublin,

Bent Tree Apartments
7200 Chadwood Lane Columbus, OH 43235
614-761-8787 or email info@benttreedublin.com

Local Points

(RLNE5410959)

