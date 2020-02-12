211 Broad Meadows Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

211 Broadmeadows, North Clintonville - Property Id: 218093



Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.

On the first floor, beautiful hardwood floors adorn the living room and there is a spacious first-floor kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal & dining area.

Bedrooms, with closets and extra storage space and refinished bathroom with built-in linen closets are on the second floor.



This apartment has lots of extra storage space and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.



Two off-the-street parking spaces are also included and

Pets are negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218093

