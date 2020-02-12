All apartments in Columbus
211 Broad Meadows Blvd

211 Broad Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

211 Broad Meadows Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
Sharon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
211 Broadmeadows, North Clintonville - Property Id: 218093

Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.
On the first floor, beautiful hardwood floors adorn the living room and there is a spacious first-floor kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal & dining area.
Bedrooms, with closets and extra storage space and refinished bathroom with built-in linen closets are on the second floor.

This apartment has lots of extra storage space and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.

Two off-the-street parking spaces are also included and
Pets are negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218093
Property Id 218093

(RLNE5717516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have any available units?
211 Broad Meadows Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have?
Some of 211 Broad Meadows Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Broad Meadows Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
211 Broad Meadows Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Broad Meadows Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd offer parking?
No, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have a pool?
No, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have accessible units?
No, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Broad Meadows Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Broad Meadows Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

