211 Broad Meadows Blvd

Amenities
211 Broadmeadows, North Clintonville - Property Id: 218093
Roomy, two-bedroom townhouse apartment with Central Air Conditioning in a four (4) unit building.
On the first floor, beautiful hardwood floors adorn the living room and there is a spacious first-floor kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal & dining area.
Bedrooms, with closets and extra storage space and refinished bathroom with built-in linen closets are on the second floor.
This apartment has lots of extra storage space and a full basement, with washer/dryer hookups.
Two off-the-street parking spaces are also included and
Pets are negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218093
Property Id 218093
(RLNE5717516)