2106 Martell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking business center

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking

Please TEXT us for more information 614-383-9983



https://kuula.co/post/7F4gP/collection/7lcrk VIDEO of the Studio layout.



Maple Ridge Apartments is the exciting apartment living experience that Columbus has been waiting for. The prime Martell Dr. setting in the 43229 Zip code of Columbus makes a fantastic place for those looking for a new home. From amenities to availability, our friendly team is ready to help match you with the perfect apartment. You'll discover that our community provides the perfect blend of amenities and features. Take in a wonderful evening relaxing on your porch, take advantage of our fully equipped business center, and kick back in your living room with cable. Living here also provides you with: crown molding, available parking options. That and much more is waiting for you.

Thank you for visiting with us.

13-14 Month Lease Terms.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.