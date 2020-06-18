All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 17 2020

2106 Martell Drive

2106 Martell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Martell Drive, Columbus, OH 43229
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
Please TEXT us for more information 614-383-9983

https://kuula.co/post/7F4gP/collection/7lcrk VIDEO of the Studio layout.

Maple Ridge Apartments is the exciting apartment living experience that Columbus has been waiting for. The prime Martell Dr. setting in the 43229 Zip code of Columbus makes a fantastic place for those looking for a new home. From amenities to availability, our friendly team is ready to help match you with the perfect apartment. You'll discover that our community provides the perfect blend of amenities and features. Take in a wonderful evening relaxing on your porch, take advantage of our fully equipped business center, and kick back in your living room with cable. Living here also provides you with: crown molding, available parking options. That and much more is waiting for you.
Thank you for visiting with us.
13-14 Month Lease Terms.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Martell Drive have any available units?
2106 Martell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Martell Drive have?
Some of 2106 Martell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Martell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Martell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Martell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Martell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Martell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Martell Drive does offer parking.
Does 2106 Martell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Martell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Martell Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Martell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Martell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Martell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Martell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Martell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
