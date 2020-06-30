All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:07 PM

2083 Tonda Lane

2083 Tonda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2083 Tonda Lane, Columbus, OH 43123

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Great 2 story home with finished basement. Updated with new flooring and fresh paint, 3 bedrooms and full bath, and master bed has 2 walk in closets. Large living room, Update kitchen dining combo with quarts counters, and all appliances. Rear door walks out to a large deck and rear shaded fenced yard. Has a finished basement with family room or man cave, and a office and storage room. Home also comes with a 2 car attached garage with opener.and lots of storage, central a/c, mini blinds,ceiling fans. Rents for 1350 per month+1350 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2083 Tonda Lane have any available units?
2083 Tonda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2083 Tonda Lane have?
Some of 2083 Tonda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2083 Tonda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2083 Tonda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 Tonda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2083 Tonda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2083 Tonda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2083 Tonda Lane offers parking.
Does 2083 Tonda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2083 Tonda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 Tonda Lane have a pool?
No, 2083 Tonda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2083 Tonda Lane have accessible units?
No, 2083 Tonda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 Tonda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2083 Tonda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

