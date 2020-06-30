2083 Tonda Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 story home with finished basement. Updated with new flooring and fresh paint, 3 bedrooms and full bath, and master bed has 2 walk in closets. Large living room, Update kitchen dining combo with quarts counters, and all appliances. Rear door walks out to a large deck and rear shaded fenced yard. Has a finished basement with family room or man cave, and a office and storage room. Home also comes with a 2 car attached garage with opener.and lots of storage, central a/c, mini blinds,ceiling fans. Rents for 1350 per month+1350 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.