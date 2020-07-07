2063 N 4th St

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Wow! What a space! This 6 bedroom Old North Columbus home is close to campus and great for roommates! Fully renovated, this home offers an updated kitchen with faux granite countertops, new appliances and tons of cooking space. New bathrooms feature new shower/ tub combos, new vanities and updated flooring. Large bedrooms will fit queen beds with additional space. Living room has updated laminate floors and a brand new fireplace. Home features smart keypad door lock. Parking in rear. Washer/ dryer included in unit. Pets approved on case by case basis. Tenant pays electric, gas, and any water overage above $150 per quarter. Home is unfurnished. 600 credit score minimum, no evictions, no felonies to qualify. Cosigners welcome! Easy to see & apply!



(RLNE4558805)