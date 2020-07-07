All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2063 N 4th St

2063 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2063 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Wow! What a space! This 6 bedroom Old North Columbus home is close to campus and great for roommates! Fully renovated, this home offers an updated kitchen with faux granite countertops, new appliances and tons of cooking space. New bathrooms feature new shower/ tub combos, new vanities and updated flooring. Large bedrooms will fit queen beds with additional space. Living room has updated laminate floors and a brand new fireplace. Home features smart keypad door lock. Parking in rear. Washer/ dryer included in unit. Pets approved on case by case basis. Tenant pays electric, gas, and any water overage above $150 per quarter. Home is unfurnished. 600 credit score minimum, no evictions, no felonies to qualify. Cosigners welcome! Easy to see & apply!

(RLNE4558805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 N 4th St have any available units?
2063 N 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 N 4th St have?
Some of 2063 N 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 N 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
2063 N 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 N 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 N 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 2063 N 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 2063 N 4th St offers parking.
Does 2063 N 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 N 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 N 4th St have a pool?
No, 2063 N 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 2063 N 4th St have accessible units?
No, 2063 N 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 N 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 N 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.

