2004 Fairmont Avenue

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

3 story half a double ready to move in. Close to parks & recreation centers. Appliances and water bill included in rent. You just pay for gas & electric. Cape cod style attic. Could be used as living space if needed.Please only only use email for questions, showings etc. Too hard to keep track of the calls & texts.QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.