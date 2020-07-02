Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1966 N 4th Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Six+ Bedrooms House Just Outside The Hustle and Bustle of OSU Campus! - Unique Charm of a Huge Renovated Elizabethan Home having 6/7+ Bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Large front porch , full-sized living room, large bedrooms (with deadbolts), large closets, refinished natural hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds, two full bathrooms, beautiful spacious kitchen With granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, some exposed brick walls, storms and screens and new gas furnace. Storage areas and Bonus room, laundry room which is fully equipped with Free washer and dryer! Second floor balcony overlooks the Private fenced in back yard, which is great for animals.



(RLNE3569515)