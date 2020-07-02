All apartments in Columbus
1966 N 4th
1966 N 4th

1966 North Fourth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1966 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1966 N 4th Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Six+ Bedrooms House Just Outside The Hustle and Bustle of OSU Campus! - Unique Charm of a Huge Renovated Elizabethan Home having 6/7+ Bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Large front porch , full-sized living room, large bedrooms (with deadbolts), large closets, refinished natural hardwood floors, ceiling fans, mini blinds, two full bathrooms, beautiful spacious kitchen With granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, some exposed brick walls, storms and screens and new gas furnace. Storage areas and Bonus room, laundry room which is fully equipped with Free washer and dryer! Second floor balcony overlooks the Private fenced in back yard, which is great for animals.

(RLNE3569515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 N 4th have any available units?
1966 N 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 N 4th have?
Some of 1966 N 4th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 N 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1966 N 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 N 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 N 4th is pet friendly.
Does 1966 N 4th offer parking?
No, 1966 N 4th does not offer parking.
Does 1966 N 4th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1966 N 4th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 N 4th have a pool?
No, 1966 N 4th does not have a pool.
Does 1966 N 4th have accessible units?
No, 1966 N 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 N 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 N 4th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
