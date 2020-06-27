1953 Starbridge Court

Amenities
This ranch home with vaulted ceilings is located within the Summerwood neighborhood and feeds into the Worthington School District. This home's main floor features a living room with a fireplace, connected to a full eat-in kitchen area, with access to the fully fenced backyard and one car garage. The this floor also features a three bedrooms with one connected to the full hall bath. The lower level basement features a large finished room, a full bath, and a utility room with storage. Tenant's are in charge of utilities and landscaping. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.