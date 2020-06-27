All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1953 Starbridge Court
1953 Starbridge Court

1953 Starbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Starbridge Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Summerwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
This ranch home with vaulted ceilings is located within the Summerwood neighborhood and feeds into the Worthington School District. This home's main floor features a living room with a fireplace, connected to a full eat-in kitchen area, with access to the fully fenced backyard and one car garage. The this floor also features a three bedrooms with one connected to the full hall bath. The lower level basement features a large finished room, a full bath, and a utility room with storage. Tenant's are in charge of utilities and landscaping. Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Starbridge Court have any available units?
1953 Starbridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1953 Starbridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Starbridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Starbridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 Starbridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Starbridge Court offers parking.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Starbridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court have a pool?
No, 1953 Starbridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1953 Starbridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Starbridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Starbridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Starbridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
