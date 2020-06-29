All apartments in Columbus
1945 Indianola Ave
1945 Indianola Ave

1945 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1945 Indianola Ave Available 07/31/20 13 BR, Huge Brick House on Indianola! - Humongous Great Room stretching the full length of the house, many bedrooms and four bathrooms of various sizes.. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors throughout the house give it a very bright and open feel. Large kitchen, large dining and storage areas. Great front porch overlooking Indianola makes this spot a perfect location. Besides the fine trim and finish work that compliment the many windows there is a full basement with a Free washer/dryer. Get everybody together and come and take a look!

(RLNE3556961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Indianola Ave have any available units?
1945 Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Indianola Ave have?
Some of 1945 Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1945 Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 1945 Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 1945 Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1945 Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 1945 Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.

