Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1945 Indianola Ave Available 07/31/20 13 BR, Huge Brick House on Indianola! - Humongous Great Room stretching the full length of the house, many bedrooms and four bathrooms of various sizes.. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors throughout the house give it a very bright and open feel. Large kitchen, large dining and storage areas. Great front porch overlooking Indianola makes this spot a perfect location. Besides the fine trim and finish work that compliment the many windows there is a full basement with a Free washer/dryer. Get everybody together and come and take a look!



(RLNE3556961)