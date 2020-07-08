All apartments in Columbus
1940 Summit St.

1940 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020/2021!Fantastic location in the middle of all the off campus action! this property is located a short walk to OSU campus and is also a short scooter ride or uber ride to the short north, downtown, and the arena district. This large, brick, 5 bedroom/ 2 bath property boasts a large front porch for entertaining, lots of common living space and 2 full bathrooms. Washer and dryer are provided and included with the unit. This unit also gets at least 4 FREE PARKING spaces in the 8 car parking lot. Call or text to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Summit St. have any available units?
1940 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1940 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1940 Summit St. offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Summit St. offers parking.
Does 1940 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Summit St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 1940 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 1940 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.

