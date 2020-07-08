1940 Summit St.

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE FOR 2020/2021!Fantastic location in the middle of all the off campus action! this property is located a short walk to OSU campus and is also a short scooter ride or uber ride to the short north, downtown, and the arena district. This large, brick, 5 bedroom/ 2 bath property boasts a large front porch for entertaining, lots of common living space and 2 full bathrooms. Washer and dryer are provided and included with the unit. This unit also gets at least 4 FREE PARKING spaces in the 8 car parking lot. Call or text to schedule your showing.