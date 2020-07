Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking

Nice, 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house one block north of Lane Ave. and Ohio State University. Off street parking. No Utilities included. No pets. Available: Aug 8th 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact BT Management Group at 614-563-8392 to learn more. Note we need 24 hours notice to show the unit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.