1856 Bennigan Drive

SPACIOUS 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Condo located in HIlliard - PRIME HILLIARD LOCATION!! This spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom offers new wood inspired flooring in the kitchen, entryway and bathrooms, wall to wall carpeting in the living room, stairs, upstairs hallway and bedrooms. First floor half bathroom. Gas Fireplace. The Master bedroom offers an on suite bathroom, dual closets. Living room is spacious, the deck offers plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The basement is unfinished with lots of storage space and washer/dryer hook ups. This condo comes with a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. 1 car garage with storage space.



- 2 spacious bedrooms

- 2 full bathrooms

- Kitchen with stylish white cabinets and matching appliances including built-in microwave

- Attractive private deck - perfect for entertaining!

- Plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting

- Generous closet

- Ample storage space

- State-of-the-art fitness facility AND swimming pool!



Small pets under 35 lbs allowed with $300 non refundable deposit + monthly fee



Located close to I70 & I270

AMC Movie Theater

Meijer

Walmart

LA Fitness

Texas Road House

Panera Bread and much much more



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



