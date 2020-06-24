All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1856 Bennigan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1856 Bennigan Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

1856 Bennigan Drive

1856 Bennigan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1856 Bennigan Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Condo located in HIlliard - PRIME HILLIARD LOCATION!! This spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom offers new wood inspired flooring in the kitchen, entryway and bathrooms, wall to wall carpeting in the living room, stairs, upstairs hallway and bedrooms. First floor half bathroom. Gas Fireplace. The Master bedroom offers an on suite bathroom, dual closets. Living room is spacious, the deck offers plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The basement is unfinished with lots of storage space and washer/dryer hook ups. This condo comes with a refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. 1 car garage with storage space.

- 2 spacious bedrooms
- 2 full bathrooms
- Kitchen with stylish white cabinets and matching appliances including built-in microwave
- Attractive private deck - perfect for entertaining!
- Plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting
- Generous closet
- Ample storage space
- State-of-the-art fitness facility AND swimming pool!

Small pets under 35 lbs allowed with $300 non refundable deposit + monthly fee

Located close to I70 & I270
AMC Movie Theater
Meijer
Walmart
LA Fitness
Texas Road House
Panera Bread and much much more

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4814926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 Bennigan Drive have any available units?
1856 Bennigan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 Bennigan Drive have?
Some of 1856 Bennigan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 Bennigan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1856 Bennigan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 Bennigan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 Bennigan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1856 Bennigan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1856 Bennigan Drive offers parking.
Does 1856 Bennigan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 Bennigan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 Bennigan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1856 Bennigan Drive has a pool.
Does 1856 Bennigan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1856 Bennigan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 Bennigan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1856 Bennigan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing