Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Clintonville home with original hardwood floors and woodwork. Large, updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and dishwasher as well as ample cabinet and counter space. Formal dining room and full un-finished basement with washer and dryer. Two off street parking spaces (no garage) in the rear of the home.