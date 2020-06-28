1843 Canopy Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT! Completely updated and charming 2-story with a lot to offer! All new floors in the entire house lead to the bright living room that carries through to the kitchen on the first floor. The eat-in kitchen and dining area is equipped with brand new stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinets. Half bathroom on the first floor. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms, including a vaulted master with large walk-in closet and 2nd floor laundry connections. Full bathroom upstairs. Nice private backyard with patio and 2 car garage and extra parking space. 2 mins to Ohio Dominican University, 7 mins to Easton, 6 mins to 670, 10 mins to CMH airport and very convenient to freeways and local amenities/shopping.