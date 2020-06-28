All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
1843 Canopy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1843 Canopy Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

1843 Canopy Lane

1843 Canopy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1843 Canopy Lane, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT! Completely updated and charming 2-story with a lot to offer! All new floors in the entire house lead to the bright living room that carries through to the kitchen on the first floor. The eat-in kitchen and dining area is equipped with brand new stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinets. Half bathroom on the first floor. The second floor has 3 good sized bedrooms, including a vaulted master with large walk-in closet and 2nd floor laundry connections. Full bathroom upstairs. Nice private backyard with patio and 2 car garage and extra parking space. 2 mins to Ohio Dominican University, 7 mins to Easton, 6 mins to 670, 10 mins to CMH airport and very convenient to freeways and local amenities/shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1843 Canopy Lane have any available units?
1843 Canopy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Canopy Lane have?
Some of 1843 Canopy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Canopy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Canopy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Canopy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Canopy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1843 Canopy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Canopy Lane offers parking.
Does 1843 Canopy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Canopy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Canopy Lane have a pool?
No, 1843 Canopy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Canopy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1843 Canopy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Canopy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Canopy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing