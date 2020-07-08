Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 183 Frambes.
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
183 Frambes
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 2
183 Frambes
183 Frambes Avenue
·
Location
183 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
183 Frambes Available 08/01/20 Available Fall 2020 - Our Residents have until October 1, 2019 to resign their lease otherwise we will rent to the first group who wants it for 2020-2021
(RLNE2614146)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 183 Frambes have any available units?
183 Frambes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 183 Frambes have?
Some of 183 Frambes's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 183 Frambes currently offering any rent specials?
183 Frambes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Frambes pet-friendly?
No, 183 Frambes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 183 Frambes offer parking?
No, 183 Frambes does not offer parking.
Does 183 Frambes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Frambes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Frambes have a pool?
No, 183 Frambes does not have a pool.
Does 183 Frambes have accessible units?
No, 183 Frambes does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Frambes have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Frambes does not have units with dishwashers.
