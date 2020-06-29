Amenities

1801 Kenview Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom rental home with many updates!! - This is a charming Home with 5 bedrooms and over 2769 sf. It has an open floor plan, Spacious formal living and dining room, Large updated kitchen with an amazing large corian island with breakfast bar open the family room! Tile flooring in the kitchen and family room (with built in bookcases) and baths; hardwood in all other rooms. An in-law suite is on the first floor with an en-suite bathroom. Two full baths updated with corian and two with pedestal. Master bedroom offers dual closets with en suite bathroom with jetted tub. Finished basement. Large back yard with swing set, not fenced in. Rainsoft Water Treatment is installed. An Ideal location! Minutes from I-70, downtown, schools, restaurants and Shopping. This house is a must see!



Sorry No Pets



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



