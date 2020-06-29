All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

1801 Kenview

1801 Kenview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Kenview Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Berwick

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1801 Kenview Available 06/25/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom rental home with many updates!! - This is a charming Home with 5 bedrooms and over 2769 sf. It has an open floor plan, Spacious formal living and dining room, Large updated kitchen with an amazing large corian island with breakfast bar open the family room! Tile flooring in the kitchen and family room (with built in bookcases) and baths; hardwood in all other rooms. An in-law suite is on the first floor with an en-suite bathroom. Two full baths updated with corian and two with pedestal. Master bedroom offers dual closets with en suite bathroom with jetted tub. Finished basement. Large back yard with swing set, not fenced in. Rainsoft Water Treatment is installed. An Ideal location! Minutes from I-70, downtown, schools, restaurants and Shopping. This house is a must see!

Sorry No Pets

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Kenview have any available units?
1801 Kenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1801 Kenview currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Kenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Kenview pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Kenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1801 Kenview offer parking?
No, 1801 Kenview does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Kenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Kenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Kenview have a pool?
No, 1801 Kenview does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Kenview have accessible units?
No, 1801 Kenview does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Kenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Kenview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Kenview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Kenview has units with air conditioning.
