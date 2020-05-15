All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:50 PM

1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523

1764 Meadowlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1764 Meadowlawn Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the spacious great room and large eat in kitchen in this 3 BR, 2.5 bath home located off of Sunbury Rd. Gas log fireplace and TV niche along with a ceiling fan in the great room make it a wonderful place to relax. The large master suite features his and hers closets and a private bath with a shower and double sinks. 2 other nicely sized bedrooms and a bath also located on the second floor. First floor laundry room for your convenience. The two car garage plus and additional space are found in back of the home. Columbus Schools. NO pets or smoking, please. We are looking for an 18 month lease. ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE AT LEAST A 610 CREDIT SCORE AND THREE TIMES THE RENT IN GROSS INCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have any available units?
1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have?
Some of 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 offer parking?
Yes, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 offers parking.
Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have a pool?
No, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 does not have a pool.
Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have accessible units?
No, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing