1764 Meadowlawn Dr Columbus Oh 43219-5523

Amenities

on-site laundry garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy the spacious great room and large eat in kitchen in this 3 BR, 2.5 bath home located off of Sunbury Rd. Gas log fireplace and TV niche along with a ceiling fan in the great room make it a wonderful place to relax. The large master suite features his and hers closets and a private bath with a shower and double sinks. 2 other nicely sized bedrooms and a bath also located on the second floor. First floor laundry room for your convenience. The two car garage plus and additional space are found in back of the home. Columbus Schools. NO pets or smoking, please. We are looking for an 18 month lease. ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE AT LEAST A 610 CREDIT SCORE AND THREE TIMES THE RENT IN GROSS INCOME.