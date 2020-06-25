All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 15 2019

176 Thurman Avenue

176 Thurman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

176 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extensively updated German Village 2-story home just steps away from popular Schiller Park, Fox in the Snow Cafe and Thurman Cafe! Large island kitchen boasts custom white cabinets, granite counters, serving bar & stainless appliances. Family room features vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, skylight and picturesque view of rear yard. Large bedrooms upstairs have hardwood floors and large closets w/ built-ins. Deluxe updated bath features granite tops, ceramic floor, whirlpool tub & walk-in shower w/ multiple jets and shower heads. Rare large fenced in rear yard w/patio, deck, pergola. Paver walk leads to garage and dedicated off-street parking. Smart home automation features throughout.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
176 Thurman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 176 Thurman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
176 Thurman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 176 Thurman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 176 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 176 Thurman Avenue offers parking.
Does 176 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Thurman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 176 Thurman Avenue has a pool.
Does 176 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 176 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Thurman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
