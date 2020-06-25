176 Thurman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extensively updated German Village 2-story home just steps away from popular Schiller Park, Fox in the Snow Cafe and Thurman Cafe! Large island kitchen boasts custom white cabinets, granite counters, serving bar & stainless appliances. Family room features vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, skylight and picturesque view of rear yard. Large bedrooms upstairs have hardwood floors and large closets w/ built-ins. Deluxe updated bath features granite tops, ceramic floor, whirlpool tub & walk-in shower w/ multiple jets and shower heads. Rare large fenced in rear yard w/patio, deck, pergola. Paver walk leads to garage and dedicated off-street parking. Smart home automation features throughout.

