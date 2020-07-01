Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1747 Oakwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1747 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1747 Oakwood Avenue
1747 Oakwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1747 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Edgewood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bed 1 bath is now available! This house features a large backyard and a detached garage. Pet friendly with additional pet fee and deposit.
We are looking for a tenant to move in on a month-to-month or short term lease.
Message us to set up a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1747 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 1747 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1747 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 Oakwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Oakwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1747 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1747 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing