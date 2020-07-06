Amenities

170 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 170 East Oakland Avenue is located only one block off of High Street on a pretty, tree-lined street that is surprisingly quiet. This charming, fully restored home has 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The solid wood doors and base trim have never been painted and they still look great! The kitchen has been completely remodeled including new counter tops, flooring, and all new appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal). Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile shower surrounds, pedestal sinks, and ceramic tile floors. Other amenities include HUGE bedrooms (including a very large loft style 3rd floor bedroom), central air, restored hardwood floors, a stained glass window, washer and dryer hookups, and enough off street parking for two cars with a fenced in backyard.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4339



No Pets Allowed



