Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

170 East Oakland Avenue

Report This Listing
Location

170 East Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
170 East Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 170 East Oakland Avenue is located only one block off of High Street on a pretty, tree-lined street that is surprisingly quiet. This charming, fully restored home has 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The solid wood doors and base trim have never been painted and they still look great! The kitchen has been completely remodeled including new counter tops, flooring, and all new appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal). Both bathrooms have been updated with custom tile shower surrounds, pedestal sinks, and ceramic tile floors. Other amenities include HUGE bedrooms (including a very large loft style 3rd floor bedroom), central air, restored hardwood floors, a stained glass window, washer and dryer hookups, and enough off street parking for two cars with a fenced in backyard.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4339

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

