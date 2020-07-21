All apartments in Columbus
1689 Geraldine Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:06 PM

1689 Geraldine Avenue

1689 Geraldine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1689 Geraldine Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219
Woodland Holt

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have any available units?
1689 Geraldine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1689 Geraldine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Geraldine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Geraldine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1689 Geraldine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue offer parking?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1689 Geraldine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1689 Geraldine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
