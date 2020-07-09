Sign Up
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
1668 N. 4th St.
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM
1 of 1
1668 N. 4th St
1668 North Fourth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1668 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1668 N. 4th St Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665021)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1668 N. 4th St have any available units?
1668 N. 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1668 N. 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1668 N. 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 N. 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1668 N. 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1668 N. 4th St offer parking?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1668 N. 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 N. 4th St have a pool?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1668 N. 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 N. 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1668 N. 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1668 N. 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
