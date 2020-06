Amenities

Free Standing Condo for Rent with Olentangy Schools conveniently located near Polaris with easy access to Chase Corp Center, Polaris Mall and I-71. This community offers care free living as the snow removal and lawn care is included. First floor offers open family room w/ fireplace, eating space and fully applianced kitchen with half bath. The Second Story has 3 Bedrooms , 2 Full Baths and Laundry Area. Immediate occupancy available.