2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - HELLO AND WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME....THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, BUILT IN 1920, WILL BRING YOU ALL THE ENJOYMENTS OF LIVING IN AN OLDER, MODERNIZED HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEUTRAL COLORS, EXPOSED BRICK CHIMNEY, DECORATIVE LIGHTING, UPGRADED KITCHEN AND A WONDERFUL FENCED IN BACK YARD ARE JUST A FEW OF THE EXTRAS THIS ONE OFFERS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR. THIS HOME CAN ALSO BE OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING IN THE PICTURES.



(RLNE4692120)