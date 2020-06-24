1584 Meadow Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/15/19 Grandview Area! Available April 15, 2019. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom half double! Located in an ideal location nestled between Grandview and Upper Arlington. Great walkability to Brazenhead, Woodlands, and Byrne's Pub! Refinished hardwood floors, updated bath, new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Private basement with washer/dryer hook-up, fenced back yard with a private patio area, and one garage spot is available for an additional charge. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions. Deposit is the same as the rent and tenants pay all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4752055)