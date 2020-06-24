155 S. Ohio Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated Historic Home in Olde Town East! 3BR 2.5 BA - Totally renovated historic home in the heart of Olde Towne East! Great open concept is perfect for entertaining. Attached garage plus off street parking! Beautifully landscaped yard and large patio create a relaxing outdoor space. Near new homes and restaurants including a development across the street with a roof top terrace coming soon! Completely updated with all new electric, furnace, and plumbing. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic kitchen with a commercial stove, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Close to downtown, Easton, OSU with quick access to highways.



(RLNE4642730)