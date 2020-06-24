All apartments in Columbus
155 S. Ohio Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

155 S. Ohio Ave.

155 South Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

155 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Newly Renovated Historic Home in Olde Town East! 3BR 2.5 BA - Totally renovated historic home in the heart of Olde Towne East! Great open concept is perfect for entertaining. Attached garage plus off street parking! Beautifully landscaped yard and large patio create a relaxing outdoor space. Near new homes and restaurants including a development across the street with a roof top terrace coming soon! Completely updated with all new electric, furnace, and plumbing. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic kitchen with a commercial stove, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Close to downtown, Easton, OSU with quick access to highways.

(RLNE4642730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have any available units?
155 S. Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have?
Some of 155 S. Ohio Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S. Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
155 S. Ohio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S. Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 S. Ohio Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 155 S. Ohio Ave. offers parking.
Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S. Ohio Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 155 S. Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 155 S. Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S. Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S. Ohio Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
