All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1538 Francisco Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1538 Francisco Rd.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1538 Francisco Rd.

1538 Francisco Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1538 Francisco Road, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NW.sf,ranch,fplace,2 car garage - Property Id: 85686

NW.very nice ,single family house..ranch style. 3 br, 2 full baths living room and family room with brick fireplace, dining room, kitchen with eating space, appliances, basement,A/C, patio, 2 car attached garage
Fenced yard!!!.
Not shown yet..but installing hardwood floors in family room and the kitchen..there will be a wall removal to have an open plan between family room and the kitchen.
Pet friendly..but no cats ,please..
2 yr. lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85686
Property Id 85686

(RLNE4502033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Francisco Rd. have any available units?
1538 Francisco Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Francisco Rd. have?
Some of 1538 Francisco Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Francisco Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Francisco Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Francisco Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 Francisco Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1538 Francisco Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Francisco Rd. offers parking.
Does 1538 Francisco Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Francisco Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Francisco Rd. have a pool?
No, 1538 Francisco Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Francisco Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1538 Francisco Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Francisco Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 Francisco Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing